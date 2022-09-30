Book about China published in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Iotova delivers a speech at a launch of the book "China in the eyes of Bulgarians" in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 29, 2022. The new book entitled "China in the eyes of Bulgarians" was introduced to Bulgarians at a special ceremony in the China Cultural Center here on Thursday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A new book entitled "China in the eyes of Bulgarians" was introduced to Bulgarians at a special ceremony in the China Cultural Center here on Thursday.

The nearly 400-page book consists of interviews with 25 Bulgarians who have visited China.

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Iotova told the ceremony that many Bulgarians would be interested in reading the book.

"There is a lot of wisdom in this book just as Chinese culture and philosophy are wise," Iotova said.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said that charged with sincerity, goodwill, curiosity, perseverance and courage, the interviewees in the book have embarked on their journey to China to explore and discover the country for themselves.

The writer of the book Sonya Alexieva has many years of experience in public relations and special expertise in travel and tourism. She said some of the interviewees had only been to China once, some had been five times, and three had been there "countless times."

