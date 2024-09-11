Chinese business event in Bulgaria to boost bilateral cooperation

SOFIA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese business event aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation and introducing Chinese goods and services to Bulgarian citizens would kick off later this week, officials said here Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli said at a press conference that the three-day event "China Premium Products and Services Exhibition and Business Matchmaking" would be held in the National Palace of Culture in Sofia from Thursday to Saturday, in order to encourage enterprises from the two countries to expand their business and cooperation.

Dai said that the purpose of the event, jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria and Bulgaria National Association for the Belt and Road, was not only to emphasize the important contribution of the business sector to the development of Chinese-Bulgarian relations, but also to provide a platform for exchange between the business circles of both countries.

At the same time, Bulgarian citizens would have the opportunity to get to know Chinese products and services up close, she said.

She also noted that the exhibition was one of the most important events to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria.

Zahari Zahariev, chairman of the Bulgaria National Association for the Belt and Road, said that 28 key enterprises from China would participate in the exhibition. Some were among the 50 largest global corporations, and others, among the top 500.

Li Shaowei, General Manager of Huawei Technologies Bulgaria, told the press conference that Huawei would participate in the exhibition to present its latest solutions in information and communication technologies and to expand cooperation.

Meng Fanxu, General Manager of Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region of Greenroad International Logistics, said in turn that Bulgaria has been an important logistics hub in Central and Eastern Europe, playing a key role in the Belt and Road Initiative. This year, his company would open a branch in Bulgaria.

