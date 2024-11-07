China-Bulgaria conference in Sofia urges enhanced bilateral ties

November 07, 2024

SOFIA, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- A China-Bulgaria conference, themed "History and prospects of Bulgarian-Chinese relations: politics and economy," on Wednesday called for further promotion of bilateral relations.

The one-day event marked 75 years of diplomatic ties. Around 100 politicians, public figures, and experts gathered here to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation.

In a letter to the conference, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev called China an important partner for Bulgaria. "Bulgaria has always valued its relationship with China," he said.

Radev spoke highly of their bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in cultural and scientific sectors, highlighting the strong potential for further expanding ties.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li, in a letter to the event, said that the enduring friendship between China and Bulgaria has proven resilient despite global changes, calling it a valuable asset for both nations.

Deng commended the concrete collaboration and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries over the past 75 years, emphasizing the need for a strategic, long-term approach to ensure the sound and stable development of the bilateral relations.

Addressing the conference, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli highlighted progress in cooperation between China and Bulgaria, calling for further strengthening relations through high-quality, practical collaboration.

