Chinese peony gardens planted in Bulgaria to cement friendships

Xinhua) 11:12, November 01, 2024

SOFIA, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Two peony gardens with flowers from China were planted in Bulgaria's largest cities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with the first garden unveiled in Sofia's South Park on Thursday.

The peonies, a gift from Heze City, known as China's Peony Capital, were donated in celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria. The second peony garden is set to be unveiled in Plovdiv on Friday.

Milena Vaseva, Director of the Sofia municipal company "Parks and Urban Gardens," explained that the Sofia Peony Garden features six varieties of peonies, each blooming at different times and arranged based on their characteristics under the guidance from Chinese specialists.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Tsoncho Ganev, Vice President of the Bulgarian National Assembly, noted that the peony symbolizes peace, honor, love, and wealth. "Let this garden be a symbol of harmony and new beginnings. Let our friendly relations flourish," he said.

Wang Min, Political Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, called the garden a significant symbol of Chinese-Bulgarian friendship, expressing that it reflects the shared aspirations of both peoples.

Li Dongyan, Director-General of the Office of Heze Municipal Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, highlighted that the garden represents a successful outcome of cultural exchange between China and Bulgaria within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The unveiling ceremony also featured a peony photo exhibition, a display of peony-themed cultural and creative products, a showcase of Chinese culture, and a performance of classical Chinese music.

