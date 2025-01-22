Movie week of China's Qinghai opens in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A special movie week featuring films about northwest China's Qinghai Province kicked off in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Tuesday.

Co-organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, and others, the event titled "Happy Spring Festival -- Beautiful Qinghai" aims to deepen cultural exchanges.

"More and more outstanding Chinese films and television works have reached Mongolian audiences, providing a lens through which they can better understand China," said Li Zhi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator.

He highlighted that these films not only represent China's natural scenery, cultural history, and societal changes but also convey the emotions and values of the Chinese people, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of China among Mongolian viewers.

"The event is not just an audio-visual feast but a significant gathering for cultural exchange. It is hoped that through this platform, more people will come to love Qinghai, gain a deeper understanding of Chinese films and culture, and strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two peoples," Li added.

Choimpog Undral, head of the Mongolian National Film Council, noted that film is a universal language of humanity, serving as a powerful medium to connect cultures, share ideas, and promote mutual understanding.

She expressed confidence that the event would further enhance cultural exchanges and deepen the bond between the two nations.

