Chinese cinema weathers challenges in 2024

08:57, January 02, 2025 By Zhang Yunlong and Yang Shujun ( Xinhua

A citizen walks past movie posters at a cinema in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- For Zhang Bohan, a film enthusiast from Beijing, 2024 will always be remembered as the year when Zhang Yimou's "Article 20" graced the silver screen.

"Its profound exploration of realism, masked by comedic undertones, struck a chord with my entire family," the 22-year-old Zhang said. For him, a climactic moment where actor Lei Jiayin declares that "law must never yield to lawlessness," captured the filmmaker's determination to tackle meaningful societal issues.

The strong resonance with audiences enjoyed by "Article 20" is one of the highlights in the broader canvas of Chinese cinema in 2024 -- a year that painted a picture of resilience amid significant challenges.

According to the China Film Administration, total box office revenue for 2024 amounted to over 42.5 billion yuan (about 5.91 billion U.S. dollars). This figure represents a drop of 23 percent from 2023 and a decline of 34 percent compared to the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.

The marked downturn reflects the reality of an industry grappling with shifting audience behaviors and an evolving global media consumption landscape -- and yet it is not all doom and gloom, as within these challenges lie opportunities for innovation and the reinvention of the cinematic experience.

MIX OF HIGHS, LOWS

"The year has been a mix of highs and lows," said Lai Li, a market analyst at ticketing platform Maoyan.

The market showed solid momentum in the first half of 2024, buoyed by robust performances during major holiday periods. The Spring Festival, China's most lucrative moviegoing window, delivered particularly impressive results, with four Spring Festival releases landing among the top five earners of the year.

These included Jia Ling's weight-loss comedy "YOLO" and Han Han's racing comedy sequel "Pegasus 2." The former topped the annual box office, generating 3.46 billion yuan, while the latter secured second place with nearly 3.4 billion yuan in revenue.

However, the summer season, the October holiday, and year-end releases failed to sustain the early 2024 momentum, with the June to August period suffering a staggering 44 percent drop in box office revenue compared to the previous summer. Indeed, the standout success of early box office hits couldn't offset the weaker showings later on in 2024.

ACCLAIMED WORKS

Even in this challenging climate, Chinese filmmakers still managed to produce a slate of acclaimed works in 2024 that resonated deeply with audiences. Yin Hong, vice chairman of the China Film Association and a professor at Tsinghua University, highlighted a selection of notable movies.

Among them was "The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death," which, released around the National Day holiday in October, featured an epic scope and patriotic undertones.

"Article 20" also made the selection, pairing its social commentary with heartfelt storytelling in offering a modern take on realism. Other notable releases, including "YOLO," "Pegasus 2," "Successor" and "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" explored a variety of genres, from comedy to animation, aiming to meet audience expectations with narrative innovation.

Films from Hong Kong and Taiwan also made significant strides in the mainland market. Movies such as "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" and "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" garnered widespread attention, while fostering cultural exchange and expanding the appeal of regional cinema.

A sharp and witty take on contemporary gender dynamics, the year-end breakout hit, "Her Story," amassed over 700 million yuan in box office revenue and scored a rare 9.1 out of 10 rating on review platform Douban.

Chen Jin, an analyst at film data platform Beacon, noted that the audience attracted by "Her Story" was predominantly female at nearly 69 percent -- reflecting broader demographic shifts in terms of cinema attendance.

A movie-goer claims tickets from a self-service machine at a cinema in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

IMPORTS REBOUND

Foreign films experienced a resurgence in China in 2024, showing noticeable increases in both their numbers and box office revenue compared to 2023, according to Chen, citing Beacon data.

Hollywood blockbuster "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" and Japan's animated feature "The Boy and the Heron" both made their mark in the top 10, securing the ninth and tenth spots, respectively. In contrast, the top 10 in 2023 was entirely dominated by local titles.

Although Hollywood films are no longer the box office draw they were a decade ago, they, along with other quality foreign titles, continue to enrich the diversity of offerings in China.

Horror enthusiasts like Zhang Bohan were drawn to "Alien: Romulus," which grossed an impressive 786 million yuan in China, making this market its largest global revenue contributor.

CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES

Yin attributes the industry's recent struggles to a confluence of factors, including economic headwinds, the rise of short-form content and shifts in audience consumption habits.

Meanwhile, he also noted that "the gap between the growing demand for high-quality films and the supply of audience-driven, top-tier movies remains the most pressing issue facing China's film industry."

Maoyan data showed that in 2024 there were eight domestic films that surpassed 1 billion yuan at the box office, five that exceeded 2 billion, and three that went beyond 3 billion -- with all these figures lower than those recorded in both 2019 and 2023.

In response to such trends, Chinese filmmakers are being urged to embrace innovation and rediscover the allure of the cinematic experience.

"A good movie must be not only watchable but also essential. It should compel viewers to overcome the barriers of cost, time and convenience to see it on the big screen," Yin asserted.

Ultimately, the path forward requires embracing cinema's intrinsic value -- its ability to tell compelling stories, evoke powerful emotions and connect individuals through shared cultural experiences, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)