China's year-end box office soars

Xinhua) 08:42, December 30, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The box office sales of China's moviegoing season ringing in the New Year have seen rapid growth, with earnings on Saturday surpassing 228 million yuan (about 31.71 million U.S. dollars), according to the film data platform Beacon.

Domestic feature film "Big World" and domestic suspense movie "Octopus with Broken Arms" dominated the top two spots on the daily box office chart, with each raking in nearly 90 million yuan.

The year-end season usually refers to the period from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31. As of 10:47 a.m. Sunday, the box office sales of the season had reached nearly 2.57 billion yuan.

Domestic feature film "Her Story," action film "The Prosecutor" and "Big World" currently occupy the top three spots on the cumulative box office chart of the season.

Many Chinese people go to the cinema to celebrate the New Year's Day. Data from Beacon showed that the box office revenue for the same moviegoing period last year totaled over 4 billion yuan.

