Chinese Film Night kicks off in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

Xinhua) 10:36, December 30, 2024

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Film Night kicked off on Friday in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, during which six Chinese films will be screened for local audiences.

Highlighting the growing appeal of Chinese films in Saudi Arabia, Wang Qimin, consul general of the Chinese Consulate-General in Jeddah, said that cinema -- by transcending language barriers -- serves as a vital bridge for cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

He expressed hope that the event would inspire further dialogue and cooperation between Chinese and Saudi filmmakers.

Saudi Film Festival Director Ahmed Al Mulla said the Chinese Film Night not only brought a colorful visual feast and unique cultural experience to the Saudi audience, but also created a platform for China-Saudi Arabia film exchanges and cooperation.

The three-day event is jointly organized by China Film Administration and the Chinese Consulate-General in Jeddah, and facilitated by the China Film Archive. Over 100 guests from the diplomatic, film, cultural, and business sectors attended the opening ceremony.

According to event organizers, nearly 1,000 tickets for the six scheduled screenings sold out within half a day, demonstrating the strong interest of Saudis in Chinese films.

