2025 Indonesia-China Film Exhibition concludes in Indonesia's Jakarta

Xinhua) 09:13, January 17, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The three-day 2025 Indonesia-China Film Exhibition, featuring five outstanding Chinese films, concluded on Thursday in Jakarta.

Xu Yang, director of the international division of the China Film Administration, noted the increasing synergy between China and Indonesia's film industries. "We hope this film exhibition strengthens mutual understanding between our two nations and promotes greater cultural exchange," he said.

Wang Siping, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, emphasized that the event marked the start of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of China-Indonesia diplomatic ties.

"We look forward to deepened collaboration in the film industry, producing works that reflect the friendship and cultural harmony of our nations. We also hope the exhibition will continue in the future, serving as a bridge for dialogue between filmmakers from both countries and advancing mutual understanding and shared cultural values," Wang said.

Hosted by the China Film Administration and the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, the exhibition showcased five Chinese films, including Her Story, Gold or Shit, Into the Mortal World, Personal Persistence, and Life of Luosang. Hundreds of attendees engaged in the screenings and post-show discussions with filmmakers, cultivating a deep appreciation for Chinese cinema among local audiences, including Indonesians and Chinese communities in the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)