China Film Day marked in Kathmandu

Xinhua) 11:11, January 10, 2025

A staff member of the China Film Administration speaks to the press at a China Film Day event in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan. 9, 2025. A China Film Day was hosted here on Thursday afternoon, showcasing three Chinese films released lately. Screened on the occasion were Her Story directed by Shao Yihui, The Midsummer's Voice directed by Zhang Yudi, and G for Gap directed by Long Fei. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A China Film Day was hosted here on Thursday afternoon, showcasing three Chinese films released lately.

Screened on the occasion were Her Story directed by Shao Yihui, The Midsummer's Voice directed by Zhang Yudi, and G for Gap directed by Long Fei.

Among the audience were artists, directors and technicians from the Nepali cinema sector.

It is the first time for the China Film Administration to host such an event abroad in 2025 after China and Nepal agreed to organize a Chinese Film Festival in Nepal this year under a joint statement signed in early December 2024, noted Xu Yang, director of the international department at the administration.

As 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal as well as Visit Nepal Year in China, the China Film Day was organized as a platform for exchanges and cooperation between filmmakers from the two countries and for promoting mutual learning between Chinese and Nepalese civilizations, said Wang Xin, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

"If Nepali films find a place in the vast Chinese market, that would be a huge achievement," said Barsha Man Pun, a member of the House of Representatives and former finance minister of Nepal.

"Films have an unparalleled capacity to break the language barrier and connect all the people," he said at the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)