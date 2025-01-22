It's necessary for high-level Chinese, American officials to maintain contact in appropriate way: FM spokesperson

January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- It's necessary for high-level Chinese and American officials to maintain contact in an appropriate way, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked if China will consider dropping the sanctions against Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was sanctioned by China in 2020 and has been confirmed as the next secretary of state under the Trump administration.

"China will firmly defend national interests," Guo said, noting that in the meantime, it's necessary for high-level Chinese and American officials to maintain contact in an appropriate way.

