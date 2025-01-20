China is ready to properly manage differences with new US administration: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:53, January 20, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to properly manage differences with the new U.S. administration, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a question about China's expectations for the new U.S. administration.

"Cooperation between China and the United States benefits both countries, while confrontation harms them both, as the history of China-U.S. relations clearly demonstrates," she said.

China has always believed that a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship is in the common interests of the two countries and the expectations of the international community, Mao added.

The spokesperson said that China is willing to work with the new U.S. administration to uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and find a way for China and the United States to get along correctly in the new era, benefiting both countries and the world.

