Chinese VP urges U.S. companies to contribute more to China-U.S. relations

Xinhua) 13:33, January 20, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Sunday that it is hoped that U.S. companies will continue to invest and take root in China, play an active role as a bridge, and make greater contribution to the stable, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

Han made the remarks while meeting with representatives of the U.S. business community. Han is in Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative at the invitation of the U.S. side.

Han said that China and the United States share extensive common interests and vast space for cooperation, adding that a good start and stable development of China-U.S. relations align with the common well-being of both peoples and meet the shared expectation of the international community.

As an enduring backbone supporting China-U.S. relations, the U.S. business community has been a participant, witness, contributor and beneficiary of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation as well as China's reform and opening-up, Han said.

China will unswervingly advance reform and opening-up, and continue to improve and optimize the business environment, he added.

