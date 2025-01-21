Beijing reiterates commitment to developing stable ties with Washington

Vice-President Han Zheng shakes hands with United States Vice-President-elect JD Vance during their meeting in Washington, DC, on Sunday. (Liu Weibing/Xinhua)

Beijing reiterated its commitment to developing a stable, healthy and sustainable relationship with Washington, ahead of the inauguration on Monday of United States President Donald Trump.

Vice-President Han Zheng made the commitment in Washington, DC, on Sunday during separate meetings with Vice-President-elect JD Vance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and representatives of US business leaders.

Han was in the US capital to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony as the special representative of President Xi Jinping.

The meetings came two days after Xi and Trump talked on the phone, discussing bilateral ties and major international and regional issues of common concern. The two leaders also agreed to set up a channel of strategic communication to keep in regular touch on major issues of shared interest.

While meeting with Vance, Han said that as long as both sides adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Beijing and Washington will be able to achieve mutual success, bring benefits to both countries and make important contributions to world peace and development.

China is willing to work with the US to adhere to the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, implement the important points of consensus reached between the two presidents, and promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations, Han said.

Noting that economic and trade relations are an important issue of common concern for both sides, he said that despite differences and friction between China and the US, there remain enormous common interests and vast room for cooperation between them. He called on both sides to strengthen dialogue and consultation on this matter.

Vance acknowledged that bilateral economic and trade relations are crucial for both the US and China, and highlighted China's increasingly important role in international affairs.

The US is willing to develop a long-term, productive relationship with China, strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China on international and regional issues, and jointly promote world peace and stability, he said.

During his meeting with Musk, who has been nominated by Trump to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, Han welcomed US companies, including Tesla, to seize opportunities and share in China's development achievements, thereby making greater contributions to the development of China-US economic and trade relations.

Musk expressed Tesla's willingness to deepen investment cooperation with China, and said his company is willing to play an active role in facilitating economic and trade exchanges between the two countries.

On Sunday, Han also met with representatives of the US-China Business Council, the US Chamber of Commerce and other US business leaders. He called on the US business community to actively serve as a bridge to contribute to the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral ties.

Han highlighted the wide range of common interests and vast cooperation opportunities between China and the US, saying that the positive trajectory and stable development of the bilateral relationship align with the well-being of the people of both countries and the general expectations of the international community.

He noted that the US business community has been a steadfast supporter of China-US relations, and has actively participated in and benefited from the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries as well as China's reform and opening-up.

Han also reiterated China's commitment to advancing reform and opening-up and continuously improving the business environment, and expressed the hope that US companies will continue to invest in and engage with China.

Representatives from the US business community expressed optimism regarding the recent conversation between Trump and Xi, viewing it as a positive and inspiring signal.

They said that as the world's two largest and most dynamic economies with advanced technologies, the US and China should engage in mutually beneficial cooperation and find constructive and stable ways to coexist.

Observers said that as the China-US relationship is at a crossroads, the world's two largest economies could succeed together, provided they are able to find common ground.

