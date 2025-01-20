Home>>
China hopes U.S. to listen to rational voices: FM responds to TikTok services resumption
16:21, January 20, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States should listen carefully to rational voices and provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for market entities from various countries operating in the United States.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to TikTok's resumption of services in the United States.
