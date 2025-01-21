Home>>
China expresses concern over U.S. announcement to withdraw from Paris Agreement: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:58, January 21, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Chinese side is concerned over the U.S. announcement to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.
