China expresses concern over U.S. announcement to withdraw from Paris Agreement: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:58, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Chinese side is concerned over the U.S. announcement to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

