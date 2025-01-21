Chinese VP attends Trump's inauguration ceremony

Xinhua) 08:20, January 21, 2025

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, meets with U.S. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 19, 2025. Upon invitation, Han attended the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Upon invitation, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday in Washington, D.C.

During his stay in the United States, Han, a special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with then U.S. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, representatives of the U.S. business community, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Elon Musk, Chair Emeritus of the U.S. Brookings Institution John Thornton and others.

During his meeting with Vance on Sunday, Han first conveyed Xi's greetings to Trump and congratulated Vance on his election.

He noted that Xi recently had an important phone call with Trump, during which the two leaders have reached many important consensuses on the development of China-U.S. relations in the next stage.

China is ready to work with the United States to adhere to the strategic guidance of the head-of-state diplomacy and follow through on the important consensus reached between Xi and Trump, so as to push for the steady, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral ties, Han said.

Han said that the two sides are currently working hard to achieve their respective development goals and dreams.

As long as the two sides uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, they will contribute to each other's progress, bring benefits to the two countries, and make important contributions to world peace and development, said Han.

Economic and trade relations are important issues of common concern to both sides, he noted.

Despite differences and frictions between China and the United States, they share huge common interests and space for cooperation, and the two sides can strengthen dialogue and consultation in this regard, Han added.

For his part, Vance asked Han to convey Trump's sincere greetings to Xi.

Vance said Trump had a phone call with Xi a few days ago, in which they had good communication on important issues regarding bilateral ties. Economic and trade relations, he stressed, are important to both the United States and China.

Noting that China is playing an increasingly important role in international affairs, Vance told Han that the United States is willing to develop an enduring and fruitful relationship with China, strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China on international and regional issues, and jointly promote world peace and stability.

While meeting with representatives of the U.S. business community, Han said a good start and stable development of China-U.S. relations align with the common well-being of both peoples and meet the shared expectation of the international community.

As an enduring backbone supporting China-U.S. relations, the U.S. business community has been a participant, witness, contributor and beneficiary of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation as well as China's reform and opening-up, Han said.

China will unswervingly advance reform and opening-up, and continue to improve and optimize the business environment, he added.

Han said it is hoped that U.S. companies will continue to invest and take root in China, play an active role as a bridge, and make greater contribution to the development of China-U.S. relations.

Representatives of the U.S. business community said that as the world's two largest economies that are most dynamic and technologically advanced, the United States and China should engage in mutually beneficial cooperation and find a constructive and steady way to get along with each other.

The U.S. business community is optimistic about the prospect of the Chinese economy and the opportunities to grow in China, and supports the two sides in strengthening dialogue and communication to move forward their bilateral relations as well as economic and trade cooperation.

During his meetings with Musk and Thornton, Han welcomed U.S. companies and various sectors to seize opportunities, take active steps and share the fruits of China's development. He called for promoting bilateral exchanges and cooperation in a wide range of areas including economy, trade and culture, and enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, so as to continuously improve and consolidate the public foundation of China-U.S. relations.

Musk and Thornton highlighted the importance of economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between the United States and China, and expressed their willingness to continue to play a positive role in promoting the interactions and cooperation.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, meets with representatives of the U.S. business community in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, meets with Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, meets with Chair Emeritus of the U.S. Brookings Institution John Thornton, in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

