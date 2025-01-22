China, ASEAN to boost digital cooperation

China is set to deepen digital collaboration with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2025 and beyond, with new frameworks and action plans aimed at further strengthening digital infrastructure, promoting cloud computing and enhancing artificial intelligence governance, said an official from the country's top industry regulator.

Xu Chaofeng, director-general of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Department of International Cooperation, said in an interview with China Daily that the nation aims to formulate a new five-year action plan with ASEAN on building a sustainable and inclusive digital ecosystem.

"The plan will prioritize digital, intelligent, and green transformation, with the aim of strengthening policy communication, deepening development consensus, and fostering a new digital industry ecosystem," Xu said.

The comments follow the 5th ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting and the 2nd China-Thailand Ministerial Dialogue on Digital Economy Cooperation, which were held in Thailand last week.

Zhang Yunming, vice-minister of industry and information technology, who led a delegation to Thailand, discussed at the meetings the latest developments and policies, as well as future cooperation plans, in the two sides' digital fields.

Building upon this framework, digital infrastructure remains a cornerstone of the partnership. China has already made significant strides in enhancing ASEAN's digital backbone, with over 30 cross-border terrestrial optical cables linking China with various ASEAN markets.

To advance the collaboration, China is pushing for the establishment of an Asian undersea cable association, alongside a computing power interconnection partnership plan.

Xu, the official from China's top industry regulator, said: "Digital infrastructure is the foundation for digital development and is essential in bridging the digital divide. More efforts will be made to enhance cooperation with ASEAN members in areas such as 5G, cloud computing, data centers, and the internet of things."

He noted that AI is another key area for deeper cooperation between China and ASEAN, and the two sides are also committed to advancing AI technology, industry standards and governance to ensure fair and equitable development across all member states.

To facilitate the collaboration, China and ASEAN members plan to establish a China-ASEAN artificial intelligence cooperation center, which will host AI projects and drive digital transformation initiatives.

"We must ensure that AI development and governance are based on equal rights, opportunities, and rules for every nation," he added.

While digital infrastructure and technological advances are crucial, the collaboration also extends to enhancing digital skills and building talent in the region, according to Xu.

Yu Xiaohui, president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, said, "China's achievements in digital innovation, particularly in 5G and AI, complement ASEAN's unique needs in industries such as tourism and agriculture, paving the way for broader international cooperation."

China and ASEAN share a commitment to using digital technologies to promote innovation and sustainable development, with both sides embracing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing and AI, Yu added.

