Mayors from China, ASEAN discuss urban openess, cooperation

NANNING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Mayors, representatives and experts from China and ASEAN countries have gathered in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to discuss urban openness and cooperation during a dialogue that opened Thursday.

Themed "Building a China-ASEAN Community of Friendship: Urban Openness and Cooperation," the "Global Mayors Dialogue -- Nanning" event has attracted attendees from ASEAN countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

During the event, the participants conducted discussions and exchanges on topics including urban openness and economic cooperation, cultural interactions and integration, and experiences in urban governance.

"The economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN has grown increasingly close, with bilateral trade volume rising from over 600 billion U.S. dollars in 2019 to nearly 1 trillion dollars in 2024," said Nong Shengwen, Party chief of Nanning.

"The two sides have achieved deep integration of their industrial, supply and value chains," Nong added.

"We understand that friendship is the most valuable aspect of peace and security in a community that will work together to achieve stability, prosperity and sustainable development by encouraging openness and collaboration between cities," said Atsaphangthong Siphandone, governor of Vientiane, the capital of Laos, at the event.

