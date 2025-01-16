Strengthening China-ASEAN tourism ties through Nanning

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:04, January 16, 2025

Nanning, the capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, will host the "Global Mayors Dialogue - Nanning" event from Jan 15 to 18, aimed at fostering deeper exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and ASEAN cities in the economy, trade, culture and tourism.

As the closest Chinese provincial capital to ASEAN countries and the permanent host city of the China-ASEAN Expo, Nanning plays a vital role as a gateway for openness and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

In recent years, Nanning has emerged as a significant tourism hub, connecting travelers from China to ASEAN destinations while welcoming ASEAN visitors to China. With a vision of becoming an international metropolis, Nanning has strengthened its partnerships with ASEAN cities, solidifying its role as a key player in regional tourism.

Statistics show that from January to November 2024, Nanning received 151,500 inbound overnight visitors, a 122.06 percent year-on-year increase. More than half of these travelers were from ASEAN countries. The recent introduction of a 240-hour transit visa-free policy in December 2024 has further simplified entry for international travelers through Nanning, fueling expectations of continued growth in inbound tourism.

To enhance its international presence, Nanning's culture and tourism authorities have adopted the "going abroad" and "inviting in" strategies. These efforts have borne fruit, with over 700 travel professionals from ASEAN countries - including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, visiting Nanning in 2024 to explore cultural and tourism collaboration.

In 2024, the city also hosted a series of high-profile cultural and tourism events, such as the Melody of Spring transnational Spring Festival Gala, the China-ASEAN Film Festival, and the China-ASEAN (Nanning) Theater Week. These activities not only enhanced the city's international profile but also deepened cultural exchanges and tourism partnerships.

To date, Nanning has established sister-city relationships with 10 ASEAN cities, including Bac Giang in Vietnam and Ipoh in Malaysia. Consulates from six ASEAN countries - Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, and Malaysia, operate in Nanning, further strengthening its position as a key tourism connector.

Leveraging its geographic location, Nanning has become a key gateway for tourism to ASEAN. All capitals of ASEAN countries are within a four-hour flight from the city. On Jan 7, Nanning Wuxu International Airport launched a new passenger route to Haiphong, Vietnam, under flight number QW6185/6. In 2024, the airport resumed 19 international routes connecting 15 cities, including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Ho Chi Minh City. It also introduced new transfer routes such as Linyi-Nanning-Singapore and Jinan-Nanning-Phuket.

