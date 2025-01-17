China to crack down on telecom fraud with ASEAN countries: FM

Xinhua) 08:06, January 17, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with diplomatic envoys of 10 ASEAN countries in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China stands ready to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to crack down on cross-border online gambling and telecom fraud, when meeting with diplomatic envoys from 10 ASEAN countries in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the recent vicious cases of online gambling and telecom fraud along the Thailand-Myanmar border have threatened and harmed the vital interests of citizens of China and other countries, a situation that demands a great deal of attention.

Wang said it is hoped that the relevant countries will take responsibility and strong measures to resolutely crack down on these crimes, safeguard people's safety and property, and never allow criminals to evade punishment.

China is willing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation on law enforcement and security with ASEAN countries to provide a safe environment for people-to-people exchanges and sound order of cooperation among neighboring countries, said Wang.

