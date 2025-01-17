Chinese FM meets diplomatic envoys from ASEAN countries

Xinhua) 10:45, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with diplomatic envoys of 10 ASEAN countries in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China-ASEAN relations have provided valuable stability for the region and the world, which is worth cherishing.

China will continue to firmly support ASEAN's centrality, and is willing to work with ASEAN to maintain the healthy and sustainable development momentum of China-ASEAN relations and continue to contribute to regional peaceful development, Wang said.

"We are ready to deepen our partnership with ASEAN countries, advancing from peaceful coexistence to a shared future, and playing a leading role in building a community with a shared future for humanity," Wang said, noting that ASEAN countries are welcome to seize the new opportunities of China's new development, and work together to realize the modernization of Asia and the world.

Diplomatic envoys of ASEAN countries in China said that this year marks an important milestone for the establishment of diplomatic ties between many ASEAN countries and China.

ASEAN countries look forward to taking this opportunity to tap the potential of bilateral cooperation in economy, trade and investment, connectivity, digital economy, green transformation and sustainable development, continue to make the year of people-to-people exchanges a success, and push ASEAN-China relations, as well as bilateral relations, to a new level, they added.

