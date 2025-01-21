Trump signs executive order declaring national emergency at southern border

January 21, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to declare a national emergency at the southern border, noting that it is his responsibility as president to "ensure that the illegal entry of aliens into the United States via the southern border be immediately and entirely stopped."

