Extreme fire weather returns to Southern California

Xinhua) 10:40, January 21, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Extreme fire weather is expected in Southern California Monday through Tuesday, according to the update of the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Monday and persist into Tuesday.

The region is likely to see potentially damaging gusts up to 160 kilometers per hour, according to NWS.

Offshore winds may gradually increase through Monday.

Recent dry and windy conditions have continued to dry live and dead fuels, said NWS.

The weather agency is requesting local residents to prepare for another round of extreme wind and fire weather, and stay aware and follow instructions from emergency officials.

