Home>>
Extreme fire weather returns to Southern California
(Xinhua) 10:40, January 21, 2025
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Extreme fire weather is expected in Southern California Monday through Tuesday, according to the update of the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).
A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Monday and persist into Tuesday.
The region is likely to see potentially damaging gusts up to 160 kilometers per hour, according to NWS.
Offshore winds may gradually increase through Monday.
Recent dry and windy conditions have continued to dry live and dead fuels, said NWS.
The weather agency is requesting local residents to prepare for another round of extreme wind and fire weather, and stay aware and follow instructions from emergency officials.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump sworn in as 47th U.S. president
- Trump says to repeal Biden's multiple executive orders within hours of inauguration
- U.S. export controls on AI models, chips feared to harm global AI development
- 27 killed in Los Angeles wildfires
- UnitedHealth CEO cites high cost as root cause of U.S. health care woes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.