Trump sworn in as 47th U.S. president

Xinhua) 08:09, January 21, 2025

People watch the broadcast of the inauguration ceremony of the 47th president of the United States at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol at noon on Monday, beginning his second term as he returns to the White House after four years.

Due to projected cold weather in Washington, D.C., his inauguration ceremony was held indoors -- the first time in four decades.

Trump took his oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Chief Justice usually administers the presidential oath of office, a tradition that has been followed since the first inauguration.

Trump said in his inauguration speech that American decline ends and "the golden Age of America begins right now."

In his speech, Trump promised to sign "a series of historic executive orders," including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, enhancing oil and gas production, revoking electric vehicle mandate. He also promised to immediately begin the overhaul of the trade system and "tariff and tax foreign countries."

Trump pledged to bring down prices, save auto industry, "restore fair, equal and impartial justice," and bring law and order back to U.S. cities.

Criticizing Democrats' DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs, the newly sworn-in president said this week, he will also end the government policy of "trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life," and "forge a society that is colorblind and merit based."

He noted that it will be the "official policy" of the United States government that there are only two genders -- male and female.

Trump also pledged to build the strongest military the world has ever seen. "We will measure our success, not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into," Trump said, adding that he will be a peacemaker and unifier.

The president reiterated that he will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and will take back the Panama Canal.

In addition, Trump said that he will, for the second time, pull the United States out of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change.

Moments before Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the vice president.

