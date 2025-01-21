U.S. President Trump says he will rename Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" on Day 1 of second term

Xinhua) 10:28, January 21, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Donald Trump, who was inaugurated Monday as the 47th U.S. president, said in his inaugural speech that "a short time from now" the name of Gulf of Mexico will be changed to "Gulf of America."

"America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth -- inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world," Trump said at his inauguration ceremony held inside the Capitol Rotunda. "A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."

The change of the currently internationally recognized name of the gulf is a unilateral move promised by Trump earlier this month and opposed vehemently by Mexico. It will be done by Trump signing an executive order, which is expected later in the day.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said on Jan. 7 during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

"What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country," Trump said at the time.

Hitting back at Trump's decision, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said at a press conference on Jan. 8: "Obviously the Gulf of Mexico is recognized by the United Nations... but why don't we call this 'Mexican America'?"

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)