Biden pardons family members before leaving office

Xinhua) 10:21, January 21, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Joe Biden pardoned multiple family members on Monday, shortly before he left office as the 46th president of the United States.

"My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me -- the worst kind of partisan politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families," he said. "Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances."

"That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden," Biden said.

He added that the issuance of these pardons "should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense."

In early December, Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted for gun related charges and federal tax evasion charges, sparking widespread criticism.

