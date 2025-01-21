National conference on tackling pornography, illegal publications held in Beijing

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- A national conference on work to crack down on pornography and illegal publications was held in Beijing on Monday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered remarks.

The conference hailed the achievements made on the front over the past year, and urged efforts to improve the country's capability to tackle pornography and illegal publications in the information age, aiming to create a favorable social and cultural environment for the comprehensive deepening of reform and the promotion of Chinese modernization.

It called for focus to be placed on the prominent issues of most concern to the people, and for targeted campaigns to be carried out further in key fields to address copyright infringement, piracy and the dissemination of pornographic content.

The conference also stressed the importance of strengthening technological empowerment, raising law enforcement efficacy, and improving the long-term mechanism to combat pornography and illegal publications.

