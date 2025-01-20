Man executed for causing heavy casualties in south China car-ramming case

Xinhua) 16:43, January 20, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Fan Weiqiu, the criminal convicted of causing heavy casualties after ramming his car into the crowd at a sports center in November last year in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, was executed on Monday, according to a court statement.

The execution was conducted by the Zhuhai Intermediate People's Court after the death sentence was approved by the Supreme People's Court. The procedure was supervised by prosecutors from the local procuratorate in Zhuhai.

Fan was convicted of the crime of endangering public safety by dangerous means in December 2024. He was also deprived of his political rights for life.

