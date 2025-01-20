Home>>
Man executed for causing heavy casualties in south China car-ramming case
(Xinhua) 16:43, January 20, 2025
GUANGZHOU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Fan Weiqiu, the criminal convicted of causing heavy casualties after ramming his car into the crowd at a sports center in November last year in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, was executed on Monday, according to a court statement.
The execution was conducted by the Zhuhai Intermediate People's Court after the death sentence was approved by the Supreme People's Court. The procedure was supervised by prosecutors from the local procuratorate in Zhuhai.
Fan was convicted of the crime of endangering public safety by dangerous means in December 2024. He was also deprived of his political rights for life.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Man executed for deadly knife attack at east China school
- School-related crimes drop for 12 consecutive years in China: ministry
- China sees 25.7-pct drop in criminal cases in 2024
- Senior prosecutor pledges to maintain heavy-handed approach to punishing serious crimes
- China stresses judicial administration's role in solving disputes
- China's top court pledges harsh punishments for major vicious crimes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.