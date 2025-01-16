School-related crimes drop for 12 consecutive years in China: ministry

Xinhua) 09:34, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The number of crimes related to schools and campus security in China has fallen for 12 years in a row, thanks to strengthened security and law enforcement measures, the Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.

In 2024, the ministry has worked with relevant departments to launch campaigns to ensure the safety of 240 million students in primary and secondary schools and kindergartens nationwide.

The ministry said that during 2024, around 447,000 risks on campus were uncovered and rectified through routine checks by authorities. It added that last year, 1,112 notices of rectification were issued to schools that failed to implement the bullying prevention and control measures, and 112 administrative penalties were imposed.

In addition, it also worked with the Ministry of Education and the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission to formulate a guideline to strengthen anti-bullying efforts on campus to protect the safety of students and teachers.

