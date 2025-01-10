China sees 25.7-pct drop in criminal cases in 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China witnessed a 25.7-percent decline in criminal cases in 2024 compared to the previous year, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday, which marks China's fifth national police day.
Cases of public security remained largely unchanged, and the overall public safety situation remained stable, the ministry told a press conference.
Road traffic safety across the country was stable, with no major traffic accidents reported for 63 consecutive months, the ministry noted.
Public security authorities solved over 17,000 cases related to food and drug safety crimes across the country, according to the ministry, adding that police solved more than 78,000 economic crimes, recovering 30.67 billion yuan (about 4.27 billion U.S. dollars) in financial losses.
Additionally, 38,000 drug-related cases were cracked by Chinese police, with 24.4 tonnes of various drugs seized, the ministry added.
