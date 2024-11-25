China's top court pledges harsh punishments for major vicious crimes

Xinhua) 09:31, November 25, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Saturday said that major vicious crimes must be punished harshly in accordance with the law, underscoring the nation's commitment to upholding justice and ensuring public safety.

At a meeting on the topic, the SPC stressed the importance of ensuring swift and decisive trials for such offenses to ensure that the people truly feel fairness and justice.

Crimes that seriously endanger public order, disrupt social stability or endanger the safety of people's lives, health or property should be met with severe penalties, the SPC said.

The top court highlighted a combination of harsh punishment and leniency in the handling of criminal cases, noting that leniency is encouraged for minor offenses where offenders plead guilty, express remorse and obtain forgiveness from victims.

The SPC called for enhanced efforts to prevent crime by addressing conflicts and disputes at their source.

