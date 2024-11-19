Home>>
China's top procuratorate stresses swift, stern punishment for major vicious crimes
(Xinhua) 16:15, November 19, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has pledged stern, strict and swift punishment for major vicious crimes to maintain social stability and enhance the public's sense of safety and well-being.
The top procuratorate stressed a zero-tolerance approach toward crimes targeting students and compromising school safety, according to a statement issued after an SPP leadership meeting held on Tuesday.
The meeting underscored the importance of prosecuting such cases decisively and swiftly to deliver a powerful deterrent effect.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese police enhance prevention measures against extreme cases
- Chinese police intensify efforts to maintain public order during summer campaign
- Over 6,500 caught for organized crimes amid special summer crackdown
- China to further facilitate cross-border flow of personnel: immigration authority
- China ready to contribute to global public security governance: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.