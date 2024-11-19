China's top procuratorate stresses swift, stern punishment for major vicious crimes

Xinhua) 16:15, November 19, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has pledged stern, strict and swift punishment for major vicious crimes to maintain social stability and enhance the public's sense of safety and well-being.

The top procuratorate stressed a zero-tolerance approach toward crimes targeting students and compromising school safety, according to a statement issued after an SPP leadership meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting underscored the importance of prosecuting such cases decisively and swiftly to deliver a powerful deterrent effect.

