Chinese police intensify efforts to maintain public order during summer campaign

Xinhua) 15:55, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has highlighted nationwide police efforts to maintain public order amid a three-month security enforcement campaign.

At a press conference held on Friday in Beijing, the ministry reported that since late June, a total of 535,000 criminal cases have been solved, while over 1.79 million criminal suspects have been arrested.

This year's summer campaign has also seen an 18.5-percent reduction in major road traffic accidents, compared to last year.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to eliminating potential security risks, noting the effective handling of more than 1,200 significant gatherings, each attracting over 10,000 attendees, and the maintenance of smooth traffic flow during the summer travel surge.

Additionally, Chinese police have contributed significantly to public safety during this year's flood season, rescuing 139,000 people and relocating nearly 1.6 million to safe areas, according to the ministry.

