Chinese police intensify efforts to maintain public order during summer campaign
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has highlighted nationwide police efforts to maintain public order amid a three-month security enforcement campaign.
At a press conference held on Friday in Beijing, the ministry reported that since late June, a total of 535,000 criminal cases have been solved, while over 1.79 million criminal suspects have been arrested.
This year's summer campaign has also seen an 18.5-percent reduction in major road traffic accidents, compared to last year.
The ministry emphasized its commitment to eliminating potential security risks, noting the effective handling of more than 1,200 significant gatherings, each attracting over 10,000 attendees, and the maintenance of smooth traffic flow during the summer travel surge.
Additionally, Chinese police have contributed significantly to public safety during this year's flood season, rescuing 139,000 people and relocating nearly 1.6 million to safe areas, according to the ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 6,500 caught for organized crimes amid special summer crackdown
- China to further facilitate cross-border flow of personnel: immigration authority
- China ready to contribute to global public security governance: official
- China sees 30 pct drop in criminal cases from January to July 2024
- Chinese police launches campaign on safeguarding nighttime public security
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.