Police seize man driving car into crowd in central China

Xinhua) 18:08, November 19, 2024

CHANGSHA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Police have seized a 39-year-old man surnamed Huang who drove a car into a crowd in Changde city, central China's Hunan Province, on Tuesday morning.

At around 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Huang drove a car into a crowd in Dingcheng District of Changde. Those who were injured have been rushed to hospital and sustained no life-threatening injuries, according to the district's public security bureau.

Further investigation is underway.

