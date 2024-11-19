Home>>
Police seize man driving car into crowd in central China
(Xinhua) 18:08, November 19, 2024
CHANGSHA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Police have seized a 39-year-old man surnamed Huang who drove a car into a crowd in Changde city, central China's Hunan Province, on Tuesday morning.
At around 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Huang drove a car into a crowd in Dingcheng District of Changde. Those who were injured have been rushed to hospital and sustained no life-threatening injuries, according to the district's public security bureau.
Further investigation is underway.
