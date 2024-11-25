China stresses judicial administration's role in solving disputes

Xinhua) 13:06, November 25, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Justice has urged judicial administrative bodies at all levels to integrate their actual work in their efforts to dissolve disputes and risks and safeguard social stability.

The instructions were laid out at a recent meeting of the ministry's leading Party members group at the backdrop of a number of high-profile public security cases across the country.

The meeting stressed the importance of enhancing mediation work by the people, such as guiding mediators to carry out in-depth investigations into common disputes involving marriages, neighbors, inheritance of property and other matters. This approach aims to make mediation more targeted and effective.

Mediators should also work more closely with relevant authorities to dissolve disputes at the primary level and at an earlier stage, according to the meeting.

Underscoring the absolute security at prisons and drug rehabilitation centers, the meeting called for better resettlement, assistance and education of those released after serving their sentences, in order to reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

It also stressed further coordination of resources regarding lawyers, notarization, judicial authentication, arbitration and legal aid to provide more accurate, sound and efficient legal services for people's quest for dissolving disputes and protecting their rights and interests.

