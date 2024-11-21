Home>>
China's top procuratorate urges harsh punishment for major violent crimes
(Xinhua) 08:09, November 21, 2024
FUZHOU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Wednesday demanded harsh and prompt punishment for major violent and grave crimes in accordance with the law.
During a conference on criminal prosecution work held in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, the SPP urged procuratorial agencies nationwide to faithfully perform their duty of criminal prosecution and combat crimes endangering national security and social order to safeguard the country's long-term peace and stability.
It also demanded efforts to improve the mechanism for rooting out organized crime on a regular basis and crack down on cyberspace crimes involving fraud, disinformation, gambling and cyberspace violence.
