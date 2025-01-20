Man executed for deadly knife attack at east China school

Xinhua) 16:16, January 20, 2025

NANJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xu Jiajin, the criminal convicted of killing eight people and injuring 17 in a knife attack at a vocational school in east China's Jiangsu Province, was executed on Monday, according to a court statement.

The penalty was executed by the Intermediate People's Court in the city of Wuxi, Jiangsu, after the Supreme People's Court approved the death sentence. Prosecutors from the local procuratorate in Wuxi supervised the procedure.

The death sentence was handed down by the Wuxi court in December 2024.

The attack took place at around 6:30 p.m., Nov. 16, 2024, at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology. Xu was caught at the scene and confessed to his crime, according to a police statement at the time.

