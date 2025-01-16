Interview: China is role model for developing countries, says Grenadian minister

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- "China will always be our friend and a model for developing countries like ours," said Lennox Andrews, Grenada's minister for economic development, planning, agriculture and lands, forestry, marine resources and cooperatives, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Andrews has a long-standing connection with China. During his early years studying in Cuba, he developed friendships with Chinese students there. Since the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Grenada, Andrews has visited China multiple times and has personally participated in negotiations for key bilateral cooperation projects.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Grenada. Andrews said that increasing and expanding ties has benefited both peoples.

Looking ahead, he said Grenada-China relations will only continue to improve.

Andrews also emphasized the long-lasting influence of Grenada-China cooperation projects, which not only help improve the life of Grenadians and promote poverty alleviation efforts, but also lay a solid foundation for the country's future development.

He cited examples such as a China-aided low-income housing project, which has enhanced living conditions for Grenadians; the Chinese-built National Stadium, which has elevated Grenada's sports capabilities and international image while promoting tourism and economic growth; and the Maurice Bishop International Airport upgrading and runway paving project, which has created more jobs and development opportunities for Grenada.

Andrews said Grenada's economy is vulnerable due to its narrow economic base and susceptibility to climate change and external shocks. Developing agriculture is key to strengthening economic resilience. The China-aided Agricultural Technical Cooperation Project has played a crucial role in this regard, bringing high-quality seeds, agricultural equipment and long-term technical guidance from Chinese experts to local farmers and officials, which have helped increase crop production and enhance Grenada's capacity to withstand risks.

"China is really a model for developing countries. I admire the development paradigm of China," Andrews said. "If we are looking for a country as an example for economic development and transformation, we have to look toward China, because this is one of the best examples."

Recalling his experience, Andrews said he was also impressed by China's level of modernization, which benefits all its people.

