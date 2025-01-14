In pics: opening ceremony of 2025 FISU Winter World University Games
Members of Chinese delegation arrive for the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Members of the delegation of China's Hong Kong arrive for the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Members of Chinese delegation arrive for the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Italian musician Giovanni Allevi performs during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
The national flag of Italy is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Former Italian football player Giorgio Chiellini holds the torch during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Italian musician Giovanni Allevi performs during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
The FISU flag is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
The national flag of Italy is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
