In pics: opening ceremony of 2025 FISU Winter World University Games

Xinhua) 13:02, January 14, 2025

Members of Chinese delegation arrive for the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Members of the delegation of China's Hong Kong arrive for the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Italian musician Giovanni Allevi performs during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

The national flag of Italy is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Former Italian football player Giorgio Chiellini holds the torch during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

The FISU flag is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

The national flag of Italy is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

