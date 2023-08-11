31st FISU Games Village closes as last batch of delegations head for home

Ecns.cn) 16:34, August 11, 2023

A volunteer and an athlete hug each other to say farewell at the FISU Games Village in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

The Games Village closed on Friday as the last batch of four delegations left for home. Opened on July 22, it provided 24-hour services for 20 days and accommodated a total of 7,413 people from 113 delegations.

Members of last batch of four delegations pose for photos with mascot Rong Bao at the FISU Games Village in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Members of last batch of four delegations leave the FISU Games Village in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

A closing ceremony is held at the FISU Games Village in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

