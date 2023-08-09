Referee reflective during third stint at FISU event

10:05, August 09, 2023 By Li Yingxue in Chengdu ( China Daily

Liu Jiang has played an integral role at all three FISU World University Games held on the Chinese mainland, showcasing his versatility in various positions during 2001's Beijing University Games, 2011's Shenzhen edition and this year's Chengdu event.

In Beijing, he was a linesman for the volleyball competitions, and during the Shenzhen games, he was honored with the role of chief referee. At the Chengdu edition, he has served as referee supervisor, underscoring his expertise and experience in officiating top-level sporting events.

"During the Chengdu games, my main task as the referee supervisor is to collaborate with the international referee committee and ensure the fairness and impartiality of the competitions. I will ensure that the referees adhere to the rules and guarantee that the athletes can showcase their abilities in a fair and competitive environment," Liu said.

During the opening ceremony of the games held at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, on July 28, Liu took an oath on behalf of the technical officials.

"Having the privilege to represent all technical officials and referees to take the oath at the opening ceremony is a symbol of the country's and organizing committee's trust and recognition. To me, it is the highest honor," the 53-year-old said.

Liu recalled that standing on that stage at the opening ceremony, seeing athletes from different nations and regions gathered together, and feeling the world's eyes focused on this momentous event, he couldn't help but feel a sense of pride and joy.

He revealed that to prepare for the oath-taking ceremony, he asked a British international commentator to help him refine his pronunciation when he officiated the finals of the Men's Volleyball Nations League in Poland at the end of last month.

After graduating from Beijing Sport University in the 1990s, Liu embarked on a career in teaching, focusing on volleyball instruction and training. In 1996, he achieved the status of a national-level volleyball referee.

Through his extensive work as a referee, he has had the opportunity to participate in various competitions, constantly exposing himself to the latest volleyball techniques and tactics.

Liu, who is also head of the School of Sports at Southwest Jiaotong University, has become one of the most experienced volleyball referees in China, having officiated at the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

He said that during the Shenzhen games in 2011, he dreamed of one day hosting the University Games competitions at Southwest Jiaotong.

That dream came true at the Chengdu games, as the university's Xipu Campus Gymnasium served as the venue for the volleyball finals, during which a total of 24 matches took place. The achievement filled Liu with immense pride and satisfaction.

"We have taken inspiration from international experiences in venue management. Many of the venues for this University Games have been prepared and managed following our model," he explained.

Liu said that hosting the games will boost the School of Sports' development, improve sports education and research standards and lead to the cultivation of more high-level sports professionals.

"Through the games' events, students will gain a deeper understanding of the sports industry and management, paving the way for their future careers. Moreover, the games have provided a platform for global exchanges and cooperation, contributing to the college's internationalization efforts," he said.

Liu said he has noticed several commonalities among the three Summer University Games in China.

"First, each of these events served as an international sports spectacle, attracting exceptional athletes from across the globe to compete on a grand stage. Second, all three games prioritized fairness and competitive excellence, providing a remarkable platform for young athletes to display their skills and abilities," Liu said.

However, the Chengdu edition has placed greater emphasis on embodying regional characteristics and cultural heritage.

"Chengdu has infused more local elements into the event's venues and activities, promising a distinctive and unforgettable experience for both athletes and spectators alike," Liu said.

He also noted that hosting large-scale sports events not only elevates the profile and image of a city but also plays a pivotal role in driving its economic and cultural development.

"Chengdu, seizing the opportunity of this University Games, is likely to embark on creating more sports facilities and cultural venues. By doing so, it can foster a culture of fitness and widespread participation in sports, making a significant and positive impact on the city's overall advancement and the happiness of its inhabitants," Liu said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)