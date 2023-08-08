Landmark alley in Chengdu welcomes international delegations of Chengdu Universiade
Members of the international delegations pose for group photos at Kuanzhai Alley in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)
Foreign members visited the Kuanzhai Alley, one of three major historic blocks in Chengdu on Monday to experience the traditional Bashu culture, the regional culture that formed in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River centered on southwest China's Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality.
