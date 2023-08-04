Rongbao meets its giant panda inspiration, Zhi Ma

People's Daily Online) 09:55, August 04, 2023

Rongbao, the mascot of the Chengdu Universiade, meets its real-life counterpart, Zhi Ma, the star attraction of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Representing youth, vitality, and friendship, Rongbao embodies the spirit of the FISU Games, while Zhi Ma captures hearts with his undeniable charm. When these two beloved pandas come together, their adorableness is unmatched! Join Rongbao to get a unique glimpse of giant pandas’ leisurely life!

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chengliang)