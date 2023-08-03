Chinese heritage attracts Universiade athletes in Chengdu
A foreign athlete learns Chinese paper-cutting at the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Jiaxin)
Chinese intangible cultural heritage has been one of the most delightful surprises for both athletes and spectators at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games.
Foreign athletes learn to make shadow puppet at the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Jiaxin)
A foreign athlete learns to play shadow puppet at the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Jiaxin)
Foreign athletes learn to make Chinese knots at the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Jiaxin)
Foreign athletes learn to make Chinese knots at the athletes' village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Jiaxin)
Foreign athletes practise Tai Chi at the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Jiaxin)
