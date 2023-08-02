Athletes visit panda research base
International athletes visit giant panda Zhi Ma, the real image for Rongbao, mascot of the Chengdu Summer Universiade, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
Zhi Ma was the first giant panda that the visitors met on the tour on Tuesday.
International athletes take photos of giant panda cubs at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
International athletes take photos of giant panda cubs at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
Giant panda Zhi Ma, the real image for Rongbao, mascot of the Chengdu Summer Universiade, plays at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
International athletes enjoy "panda" coffee at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
Hungarian athlete Fanni Pigniczki (R) shops in a store at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
International athletes shop in a store at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
Photos
