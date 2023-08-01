TCM gains acceptance during Chengdu FISU Summer World University Games
An athlete from Sri Lanka receives traditional Chinese massage at the medical center of the 31st FISU Summer Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo/China News Service/Zhang Lang)
An athlete from Sri Lanka receives traditional Chinese cupping at the medical center of the 31st FISU Summer Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo/China News Service/Zhang Lang)
