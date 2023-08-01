TCM gains acceptance during Chengdu FISU Summer World University Games

Ecns.cn) 17:38, August 01, 2023

An athlete from Sri Lanka receives traditional Chinese massage at the medical center of the 31st FISU Summer Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo/China News Service/Zhang Lang)

TCM treatments such as cupping, massaging, and bone setting in the medical center are provided in the medical center for athletes.

An athlete from Sri Lanka receives traditional Chinese massage at the medical center of the 31st FISU Summer Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo/China News Service/Zhang Lang)

An athlete from Sri Lanka receives traditional Chinese cupping at the medical center of the 31st FISU Summer Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo/China News Service/Zhang Lang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)