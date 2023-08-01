Explore the delights of Chengdu People's Park with Rongbao

August 01, 2023

Today, Rongbao will lead us through Chengdu People's Park. This urban oasis invites you not only to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery and vibrant cultural atmosphere, but also to immerse yourself in the fashionable lifestyle of Chengdu locals.

