Explore the delights of Chengdu People's Park with Rongbao
(People's Daily Online) 16:04, August 01, 2023
Today, Rongbao will lead us through Chengdu People's Park. This urban oasis invites you not only to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery and vibrant cultural atmosphere, but also to immerse yourself in the fashionable lifestyle of Chengdu locals.
