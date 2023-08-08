Closing ceremony of 31st FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu
Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Musicians perform during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
Placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A placard bearer parades during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
The FISU Acting President Leonz Eder delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
The Excutive President of the Organising Committee of the Chengdu FISU World University Games, Governor of Sichuan Provincial Peopele's Government Huang Qiang delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
The Excutive President of the Organising Committee of the Chengdu FISU World University Games, Governor of Sichuan Provincial Peopele's Government Huang Qiang (L) delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
The Excutive President of the Organising Committee of the Chengdu FISU World University Games, Governor of Sichuan Provincial Peopele's Government Huang Qiang delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
A performance is held during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
A performance is held during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Artists are seen in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Artists are seen in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
The FISU Acting President Leonz Eder delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
The FISU Acting President Leonz Eder delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Landmark alley in Chengdu welcomes international delegations of Chengdu Universiade
- From student volunteer to key organizer: FISU Games unveil China's vibrant youth and unstoppable passion for sports
- Runner hits his stride on social media
- Games legacy built to last
- Best-selling panda products attract athletes in Chengdu
- Chengdu Games mark a great step in career of young athletes: FISU acting president
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.