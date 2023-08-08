We Are China

Closing ceremony of 31st FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu

Xinhua) 20:57, August 08, 2023

Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Musicians perform during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A placard bearer parades during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

The FISU Acting President Leonz Eder delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

The Excutive President of the Organising Committee of the Chengdu FISU World University Games, Governor of Sichuan Provincial Peopele's Government Huang Qiang delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

The Excutive President of the Organising Committee of the Chengdu FISU World University Games, Governor of Sichuan Provincial Peopele's Government Huang Qiang (L) delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

The Excutive President of the Organising Committee of the Chengdu FISU World University Games, Governor of Sichuan Provincial Peopele's Government Huang Qiang delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Flag and placard bearers parade during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A performance is held during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A performance is held during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Artists are seen in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Artists are seen in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

The FISU Acting President Leonz Eder delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Artists dance in a performance during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

The FISU Acting President Leonz Eder delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)