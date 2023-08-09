Home>>
Cao Maoyuan: Chinese athlete shines as first gold medalist at Chengdu Universiade
(People's Daily Online) 09:21, August 09, 2023
In a moment of triumph and exuberance, 26-year-old Chinese athlete Cao Maoyuan emerged as the first gold medal winner at the Chengdu Universiade. The event witnessed an impressive display of martial arts prowess, where Cao's dedication and skill shone brightly, earning him the top spot on the podium.
